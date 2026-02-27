AM NewsBrief: Feb. 27, 2026
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
- DOJ Sues Oklahoma For Not Sharing Voters' Personal Data
- Peterson Farms Agrees to $1M Settlement in Illinois River Watershed Pollution Case
- Oklahoma House GOP Advances Bills to Report Unauthorized Welfare Applicants to ICE
- Roadway Named After Late Oklahoma Country Music Star
