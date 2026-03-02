AM NewsBrief: March 2, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, March 2, 2026.
- Settlement Proposal Could End Long-Running Illinois River Pollution Case
- State Moves Patients From Griffin Memorial to New OKC Behavioral Health Campus
- Conservationists Test Drones to Fight Spreading Red Cedars
- Bricktown Canal Back Open Following Cleaning
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.