KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: March 2, 2026

Published March 2, 2026 at 5:16 AM CST
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, March 2, 2026.

  • Settlement Proposal Could End Long-Running Illinois River Pollution Case
  • State Moves Patients From Griffin Memorial to New OKC Behavioral Health Campus
  • Conservationists Test Drones to Fight Spreading Red Cedars
  • Bricktown Canal Back Open Following Cleaning

