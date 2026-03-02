AM NewsBrief: March 2, 2026

Settlement Proposal Could End Long-Running Illinois River Pollution Case

State Moves Patients From Griffin Memorial to New OKC Behavioral Health Campus

Conservationists Test Drones to Fight Spreading Red Cedars

Bricktown Canal Back Open Following Cleaning

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

