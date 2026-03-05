AM NewsBrief: March 5, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, March 5, 2026.
- Gov. Stitt Repeals Rules Allowing Sex Marker Change On State Driver's Licenses
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose Changes To Property Taxes
- Measure To Open Oklahoma's Bear Season Two Weeks Early
- OKC Animal Shelter Construction Reaches Halfway Point
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.