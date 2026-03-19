AM NewsBrief: March 19, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, March 19, 2026.
- Sen. Paul Confronts Sen. Mullion Over Violent Rhetoric At Mullin's DHS Confirmation Hearing
- Oklahoma Lawmakers Begin Early Preparations For The 2030 Census
- Oklahoma County Budget Board Votes To Dissolve Jail Trust
- First Invasive Black Carp Caught in Oklahoma
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