AM NewsBrief: March 20, 2026

U.S. Senate Committee Advances Markwayne Mullin's DHS Nomination

Audit Shows Embezzlement, Missing Funds At Varnum Public Schools

Lexington Correctional Officer Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Inmate

Sterlin Harjo To Receive Peabody Trailblazer Award

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

