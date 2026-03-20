AM NewsBrief: March 20, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, March 20, 2026.
- U.S. Senate Committee Advances Markwayne Mullin's DHS Nomination
- Audit Shows Embezzlement, Missing Funds At Varnum Public Schools
- Lexington Correctional Officer Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Inmate
- Sterlin Harjo To Receive Peabody Trailblazer Award
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