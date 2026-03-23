AM NewsBrief: March 23, 2026
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- Oklahoma's Mullin Closer To DHS Secretary Confirmation
- Oklahoma County Commissioner Miles Davidson Resigns
- Stitt Executive Order Calls For Analysis of Oklahoma Public Schools’ ‘Spending Efficiency’
- Oklahoma City Lacks Clear Oversight Rules for License Plate Reader Data, Records Show
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