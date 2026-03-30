AM NewsBrief: March 30, 2026
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This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, March 30, 2026.
- Thousands of Protesters Gather in Downtown Oklahoma City For 'No Kings' Protest
- Choctaw Nation Buys Former Big Lots Site Amid ICE Detention Center Concerns
- Homeland Closes Some Oklahoma Stores Amid Financial Pressure
- OKC Thunder Beat New York Knicks as Regular Season Nears End
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