PM NewsBrief: July 19, 2022

Psychedelic treatments for veterans

Congress could legalize psychedelic treatments for veterans. The plan looks like a policy Oklahoma considered this year. The bipartisan proposal would let the Pentagon research therapies using psilocybin mushrooms and other compounds.

The U.S. House advanced the measures last week, adding them to the major military funding package in the works. The therapies are intended to help patients essentially rewire their brain chemistry to process traumatic events and addiction differently. The two members pitching the plan come from opposite ends of the political spectrum — progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

"That may come as a shock to many, and I say, 'Good.' Because, to be frank, we need new ideas because it seems we are losing the battle with veteran suicide," said Crenshaw.

He says they’re running into the same issues Oklahoma lawmakers did this year.

"Many hear the word 'psychedelics,' and they think, 'acid trips from the ’60s.'"

Oklahoma nearly passed similar legislation this spring. The bill would have allowed the state’s universities and research facilities to conduct clinical trials. House members passed the bill, but the Senate didn’t vote on it.

Recently signed legislation aims to make it easier for blind Oklahomans to vote

Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 17-11 that will allow legally blind voters to vote by electronic absentee ballots, if they are unable to vote at their precinct on Election Day.

Eligible voters will be able to use their personal computers to mark accessible absentee ballots, which then must be returned to their county election board secretary using the absentee ballot process.

The bill outlines that an unqualified person who applies for an absentee ballot intended for voters who are blind will be guilty of a felony. The law goes into effect on July 1, 2023.

Oklahoma's power supplier calls for conservation of energy

The power supplier for Oklahoma is calling on conservation of energy over the next few days.

Officials with the Southwest Power Pool say they aren’t requiring conservation, but are asking customers to take steps to reduce energy usage through at least tomorrow.

From 2-7 p.m. they’re asking Oklahomans to set thermostats higher than usual if health permits.

Also, postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until the demand for electricity decreases.

You can also help conserve energy by turning of electric lights and appliances you don’t need or aren’t using. And, keep doors, windows and blinds shut to keep houses cool.

Officials say voluntary conservation will keep the Southwest Power Pool from reaching Energy Emergency Alert Levels.

SPP provides the electricity for 14 states.

