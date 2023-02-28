PM NewsBrief: Feb. 28, 2023

OK Educators Hall of Fame Reacts To Portrait Removals

The Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame is firing back after State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently took down all portraits of inductees at the State Department of Education’s building.

Walters reportedly told the Oklahoman newspaper he felt the hall had been highlighting “union bosses” and “association heads” and that he felt the portraits should have been removed “a long time ago.”

In a statement, the Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame said the portraits represented those who had “broken racial barriers, shattered glass ceilings, challenged the status quo, changed hearts, and filled many, many young minds with the confidence they needed to pursue their hopes and dreams. The very least we can do is honor them in a manner befitting their leadership, service and legacy.”

The portraits were also removed during the tenure of former Superintendent Janet Baresi.

House GOP Call For Oversight On Federal Education Funds

Republican House leaders are calling on State Superintendent Ryan Walters to hire a federal programs director for the State Department of Education. The recommendation comes as nearly $18 million of federal funding is still sitting untouched.

The state’s mishandling of pandemic-era federal education dollars has cast a long shadow on the newest round of funds. The Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet program, for which Superintendent Walters was a key administrator, saw at least $650,000 of federal funds go to non-education-related expenses like TVs and Christmas trees, according to federal auditors.

The state has until January next year to fully spend $17.7 million in new federal education funds that so far haven’t been allotted to any programs. Oklahoma Watch education reporter Jennifer Palmer.

"It’s kind of a ripple effect, because they didn’t handle the first batch well enough, and they’re trying to get better processes in place," Palmer said. "But it’s holding up the second batch of funds that we may or may not be able to spend in time."

Now House education committee chairs Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker want Walters to bring in an expert to handle the money. The lawmakers say without these dollars, students will lack vital classroom materials and many will go hungry.

Cheyenne Tornado Fatality/Damage

One weather-related death in Cheyenne has been confirmed following severe weather that befell the state on Sunday night.

Family members identified the deceased as Billy Trammell.

Additionally, five homes in Cheyenne have been deemed a total loss and several others have roof damage. The National Weather Service continues their damage survey around the state today.

Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies

An Oklahoma County Jail inmate died Monday morning at a hospital.

According to jail officials, 69-year-old Kenneth Parrott was hospitalized Feb. 18 for preexisting medical issues and later died.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

This is the jail’s second detainee death this year. Sixteen inmates died last year.

