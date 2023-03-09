PM NewsBrief: March 9, 2023

Legislator Censured

Oklahoma House Republicans are removing Oklahoma City Democrat Mauree Turner from all committee assignments. GOP lawmakers allege Turner “harbored a fugitive” in their office last week.

Republicans voted Tuesday morning to formally censure Turner - the body’s only openly nonbinary representative. GOP lawmakers allege after last week’s House vote to restrict gender affirming medical care for minors, a transgender person assaulted a Highway Patrol trooper. They say that individual then took refuge in Turner’s office, and Turner refused to hand that person over to authorities.

Here’s Turner: "Half of you won’t even look me in the eye. Some of you don’t even acknowledge my existence to this day. But I’m telling you, censuring me on this floor - right? - when we haven’t censured folks who have brought death threats to my office. Those of you who just write ‘kill’ on my bills and give them back, or those of you who ask me what my genitalia is. That’s not impeding on decorum for you, but the fact that I dared to protect Oklahomans, that I provided a space for grace and love in the face of hate, I’m asking you, please don’t censure the people of House District 88."

House Democrats issued a press release condemning the move, stating Turner did not impede law enforcement from their duties.

Train Derailment

A train derailed in Verdigris, just northeast of Tulsa Tuesday night. The minor derailment didn’t result in any injuries or harmful spills.

Verdigris resident Jake Powell took a video of the train derailment. The video shows a tanker car separating from the car in front of it. The car’s wheels appear to catch as the train reaches a street crossing. The tanker car runs off the tracks and comes to a stop. Powell says he started recording because he could tell something was off.

"The cars started bouncing and you could hear it and it was sparking," Powell said.

BNSF, which operates the railroad, said the derailed cars were empty and no hazardous materials were involved. The company reopened the crossing later Tuesday night and said it’s investigating what caused the incident.

Initiative Petition Process

The State Senate has passed a bill making it harder to get initiative petitions on the ballot. Senate Bill 518 increases the cost for publication and protest period as well as adding date of birth to what registered voters need to fill out on the petition. The bill’s author, Bartlesville Republican Senator Julie Daniels, said it makes sure the process is reliable and secure, but critics call it an attack on citizen-led legislation.

The measure passed the G-O-P-majority Senate, 38 to eight, and now heads to the House for consideration.

Problem Gambling

A new study suggests 1 in 16 Oklahomans may suffer from a gambling disorder and some are warning against the legalization of sports betting.

The study from the Oklahoma Association on Problem Gambling and Gaming surveyed nearly 4,000 adults last year. The analysis found 60% of Oklahomans have gambled in the past year, and 30% may be at risk of developing a gambling problem. Scratch tickets, lotteries and slot machines were identified as most often associated with problem gambling.

Despite the industry providing a large amount of income for the state, funding to help Oklahomans who suffer from gambling disorders has lagged behind the need. Of the $191.5 million the state raked in from gambling fees last year, the association said only $1 million went to problem gambling-specific services. The study's authors also warn that state lawmakers should be cautious when debating the legalization of sports betting, as they assert problem gambling among sports bettors is higher than for gamblers in general.

