PM NewsBrief: March 10, 2023

OK Senator gets into argument with union leader during committee hearing

A new member of Oklahoma’s federal delegation got in a heated exchange with a union leader during a Senate committee meeting this week.

During a US Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee meeting, Senator Markwayne Mullin criticized Teamsters president Sean O’Brien for his nearly $200,000 salary.

According to reports, Mullin’s comments came after he complained about unions trying to get him and his employees at his plumbing company to unionize, during which made comments about physical confrontation.

Mullin and O’Brien exchanged jabs as Senator Bernie Sanders tried to moderate.

Mullin claimed he only made $50,000 when he ran his business, but financial disclosures show he made around $92,000.

Mullin was elected to the Senate in November after serving eastern Oklahoma in the House of Representatives for 10 years.

The contentious hearing was focused on the rights of workers to unionize.

Bill modifying electric utility rate changes moves out of committee

A bill that aims to modify how electric utilities ask for rate changes has moved out of committee. '

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat’s Senate Bill 11-03 would introduce performance-based rate plans for electric utilities in Oklahoma.

The bill would allow annual cost reviews by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and prevent rate spikes. OG&E and P-S-O support the bill, while A-A-R-P Oklahoma opposes it.

The bill would also require utility companies to have more stored fuels on hand for future winter storms.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

Psychedelic Bill Passes House

Oklahoma lawmakers are again considering a bill that would allow medical researchers to look into psychedelics to treat mental illness.

House Bill 2107, like its predecessor last year, would let colleges and research facilities study the effects of psilocybin on Oklahoma residents who struggle with conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder and treatment-resistant depression. Psilocybin is the psychoactive compound in mushrooms.

The measure doesn’t require veteran status, but supporters tout the potential benefits to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidality.

The bill got a lot of pushback in its hearing Thursday. Critics said the measure isn’t financially responsible, and Oklahoma should let other states take the lead on this research.

"I want us to make sure we’re at the decision-making table, having this nationwide conversation — because, again, this is about research, this is about saving lives, and this is about addressing the mental health crisis that’s facing our country and our state right now," said the bill's author, Lawton Rep. Daniel Pae.

The measure passed and is headed to the Senate, where it died last year.

Non-binary Oklahoma Lawmaker Talks About Harassment Received Since Censure

Oklahoma City Representative Mauree Turner is the target of attacks on their race, gender and religion following a move earlier this week by House Republicans to formally censure the democratic lawmaker. Turner’s office says it’s received many threatening calls and emails since the censure.

Turner is the legislature’s only open nonbinary member, and in one email, they’re called worthless, a terrorist, a homophobic slur, multiple racist slurs, and their religion, Islam, is ridiculed. It’s so obscene, there’s not much I can quote on the radio.

House Republicans stripped the lawmaker of their committee assignments, alleging after a bill hearing to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth, Turner hid a transgender person in their office who was wanted for questioning following a scuffle with a state trooper. Turner’s censure can be overturned if they issue an apology, but they say that’s not happening.

"I absolutely will not apologize for being able to create a safe space where the Oklahoma legislature continues to tell trans folks that they should not show up here. I will absolutely continue to create a space to show trans folks, gender nonconforming folks, two-spirit folks that this is a safe space, right, that even in the midst of everything going on in the Oklahoma legislature, that they can always come to my office," said Turner.

"Do you feel safe right now?," asked StateImpact reporter Beth Wallis.

"No. When the people who are supposed to protect you are those that are the folks that you fear, right? Or that might cause you to think twice about, like, should I be doing this work? It creates a hostile work environment and I think that wouldn’t make anybody feel safe," Turner said.

Turner says even if they aren’t allowed to speak in committee meetings, they’ll still be there.

OK Black Caucus Criticizes Bill For Private School Tax Credits

Members of Oklahoma's Black Caucus are criticizing Republican legislation that proposes tax credits for families with students enrolled in private schools. Rep. Jason Lowe said at a press conference earlier this week that there is not enough oversight included in House Bill 1935 allowing for a $5,000 tax break per private school student.

"There is very little protection for fraud and abuse. We don't want another EPIC. We don't want another Class Wallet," said Lowe.

Tulsa Rep. Regina Goodwin called the proposed tax credits a gift to the wealthy.

"It's unfair. We are taking public dollars to fund private entities, and that is not what our public education is about," said Goodwin.

The Black Caucus also criticized State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, who this week published details about so-called school choice on the state department of education website. Rep. Lowe said Walters should focus on keeping quality teachers in Oklahoma and improving educational outcomes for students.

Trio of bills supporting education passes the House

The Oklahoma House has passed a trio of bills aimed at addressing the state's teacher shortage and assisting students.

Mark McBride’s legislation includes measures to expand scholarships for students entering teacher preparation programs, a scholarship program for critical industries, and an extension of the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship tax credit to include contributions made to eligible college and university foundations.

The bills now await committee assignment in the state Senate.

