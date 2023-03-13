PM NewsBrief: March 13, 2023

Voter Apathy Attributed To Failure Of Recreational Marijuana

Analysis of last week’s recreational marijuana vote shows voter apathy may have led to its failure. Nearly the same number of Oklahomans voted against State Question 820 on Tuesday at 349-thousand compared to medical marijuana in 2018 at 385-thousand.

However, yes votes for the measure came in at fewer than 217-thousand compared to more than 507-thousand in 2018.

Overall turnout was extremely low with only about 26-percent of registered voters, or 566-thousand, Oklahomans participating.

For his part, Governor Kevin Stitt suggested the rejection of recreational marijuana was at least due in part to a need to better regulate the medical marijuana industry.

In a press conference Friday Stitt said the results clearly mean people across the state are fed up with the proliferation of the cannabis industry. And it's time for lawmakers to look at further tightening.

Stitt has signed several measures regulating medical cannabis, including a moratorium on new licenses and an effort to track cannabis plants from seed to sale to ensure everything is above board.er apathy may have led to its failure.

OK Dept. Of Veteran Affairs Leader Fired

The executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs was fired late last week following a long history of tensions between that office and Governor Kevin Stitt.

The Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted 5-1 to remove Joel Kintsel from his position as executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday. The chair of the commission, Robert Allen, cited insubordination as the reason for Kintsel’s termination.

This follows claims from Kintsel, Attorney General Gentner Drummond, and members of the state Legislature that Governor Stitt broke the law when he appointed some of the members of the commission by not consulting local veterans groups first. As a result, Kintsel declined to attend recent commission meetings.

U.S. Navy Under Secretary Greg Slavonic will serve as interim director.

Teacher Of The Year Ceremony Organizer Fired

The organizer of Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year ceremony who was fired shortly after this year's event says the department of education has changed.

Stormie Honeysuckle - who worked at OSDE for 20 years -told Fox 25 new Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has altered the atmosphere of the department.

OKC Thunder Add Win On Road

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Forward Jalen Williams scored 21 points and had ten assists as the Thunder used a balanced effort on offense without Shai-Gilgeous-Alexander to beat the Spurs 102 to 90 Sunday night.

It’s the second win in a row for OKC and the fifth in six games. OKC is now tied with Utah for tenth place in the West.

The Thunder return home to host the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.