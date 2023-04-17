PM NewsBrief: April 17, 2023

OU is Not Alone: Hundreds of Swatting Hoaxes Happened in U.S. in March and April

It’s been more than a week since the University of Oklahoma was the victim of a swatting incident.

The fake 9-1-1 calls put the campus under lockdown and brought hundreds of law enforcement officers to the scene. The incident lasted less than two hours on April 7, and ended when officials found no evidence of a shooter and no evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Schools in Texas, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, Wyoming and Missouri were also ‘swatted’ in March and April.

The Educator’s School Safety Network reports 384 swatting incidents this school year.

The hoax isn’t new, but its occurrence has ticked up in the past few weeks. An anonymous caller dials the police and claims there’s an active shooter at a local high school, elementary or college campus. The goal is to incite fear and a large police response.

In an era where school shootings are such a big concern, these calls are not taken lightly.

OU had more than 100 police units responding to the fake call, with multiple alerts urging students to find safety.

The university says the FBI is “actively investigating these dangerous and criminal threats.” Many of the calls are believed to be originating from outside the U.S.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Push Through Marijuana Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers continue tinkering with Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws.

Measures that would limit THC levels in products, monitor cannabis growers water and power usage - and authorize a quality assurance lab - are still alive.

Even after Oklahomans voted down recreational marijuana last month, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says he wants to proceed cautiously.

“You don't want to overreact on a state question going down. But you do see that there's a will to make modifications to make the industry safer and more responsive,” Treat said.

Bills are now being considered on chamber floors before potentially heading to the Governor’s desk.

Oklahoma is Top Contender for New Clean Energy Facility

A clean energy company wants to build a solar panel manufacturing facility in Oklahoma.

According to The Frontier, Enel North America is eyeing the Tulsa Port of Inola as a potential site for the plant, which would create an estimated 1,500 jobs.

The publication reported Governor Kevin Stitt is seeking support from state lawmakers for an undisclosed incentive package to secure the deal.

In a statement from the company, Enel said Oklahoma is the top contender for the facility, and they are eager to expand their presence in the state.

However, a disagreement over tax cuts has stalled progress, with the House insisting on tax cuts as a condition for providing incentives, while the Senate opposes tax cuts.

The terms of the deal would require legislative approval and the governor's signature.

Oklahoma City Dodgers at Top of League Standings

The Oklahoma City Dodgers are back in action for the 2023 season and off to a great start.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers is 11-4 and now at the top of their league standings.

Much of the early success is due to a talented roster that features 3 players within Major League Baseball’s top 50 prospects: pitchers Bobby Miller, and Gavin Stone, and infielder Michael Busche.

This season, the team is celebrating the 25th anniversary of playing at the historic Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in downtown O-K-C.

The OKC Dodgers are currently on a 6-game road trip in New Mexico and are set to return home for 6 straight days beginning Tuesday, April 23.

