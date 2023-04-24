PM NewsBrief: April 24, 2023

Deadly Shooting at Rose State College

Police are trying to find out what led to a deadly shooting on the campus of Rose State College this afternoon.

Midwest City Police say a man shot and killed another man shortly before 1 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody when confronted by police who work on campus.

The shooting happened near the Humanities and Administration Building.

The men apparently knew each other, but no information yet on what their relationship was or what led to the shooting.

The campus has about 13,000 students.

Rose State canceled classes for the remainder of today after a lockdown was lifted about 2 p.m.

White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration for Two Counties

President Joe Biden approved Gov. Kevin Stitt’s request for a major disaster declaration for McClain and Pottawatomie counties following last week’s tornadoes.

That means anyone with damage may be eligible for federal assistance for housing repairs or temporary housing.

Federal funding also is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in the counties of McClain and Pottawatomie.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Oklahoma say the tornadoes and related violent storms caused an estimated $9 million in damages.

Damage assessments found more than 2,000 homes and apartments were impacted, including at least 231 that had major damage or were destroyed.

According to the National Weather Service, supercells across the state produced at least 12 tornadoes and hail between 1-3 inches in diameter. Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Two Inmates Die At The Oklahoma County Jail

Two inmates at the Oklahoma County Jail have died within just days.

The year’s fourth and fifth inmate deaths at the Oklahoma County Detention Center occurred in two days.

37-year-old Courtenay Doyle was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday morning and died about an hour later after being transferred to the hospital. She had been in the detention center since March on drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia charges.

On Saturday evening, 37-year-old Frank Ramirez was also found unresponsive in his cell. Like Doyle, Ramirez died about an hour after being found in his cell and being transferred to the hospital. He had been in the detention center since August 2021 on multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

All jail deaths are investigated as homicides until a final determination is made.

Widespread Rain Welcome in Drought-Stricken Oklahoma

Oklahoma is expected to receive widespread rain over the next few days, and the rain could put a significant dent in drought.

Conditions across the northwestern half of Oklahoma have been getting drier with extreme to exceptional drought taking its toll.

Much of western Oklahoma hasn’t seen a quarter inch of rain in over two months, and parts of the panhandle haven't seen even a tenth of an inch in over 100 days, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

But that could be coming to an end as much needed rain is expected across Oklahoma.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says that this system is “shaping up to be a drought-quencher, if not a drought-ender, for some parts of the state.”

McManus says flooding will be a concern over the next few days because the ground is so hard due to a lack of moisture. It could take some time for the rain to start soaking in.

He says storms could produce up to 3 inches of rainfall within just a couple of hours. No major severe weather outbreaks are expected.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.