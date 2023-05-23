PM NewsBrief: May 23, 2023

Two Injured In Fire At Wynnewood Refinery

A fire at a Wynnewood refinery injured two people Tuesday morning.

The plant is operated by CVR Energy Incorporated.

The troubled facility has had several major fires and explosions in recent years, including a 2012 fire that killed two.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office says the company is investigating the incident.

Stitt Says No To KU License Plates

Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed a measure on specialty license plates.

Stitt vetoed House Bill 2255 that would have added six new specialty license plates to Oklahoma.

Among these plates was a design for the University of Kansas.

Stitt said in his veto message that his decision was not intended to offend the neighboring state, but rather to assert that Oklahoma should not engage in public relations activities for another state’s university.

Stitt encouraged those who would like to show their support for an out-of-state college to purchase a license plate frame.

Jewel Theater Restoration Project

An historic Black cinema in Oklahoma City is set to undergo a major repair and restoration.

The Jewel Theater located at NE 4th and Laird Ave. is the last surviving historic Black cinema in Oklahoma City, and possibly the entire state, according to a report from The Oklahoman newspaper.

The facility is set to receive much-needed repairs thanks to a $1 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

An architectural and design firm obtained the grant to work with the theater's owner in preserving the historic landmark.

The grant will cover stabilization of the main structural elements and fund project management and architectural services for the theater's full restoration.

Built in 1931 by African-American businessman Percy James, the theater held a prominent place in the entertainment scene for the Black community until its closure in the 1970s.

Longtime local residents emphasize the theater's importance in rejuvenating the neighborhood while preserving its African-American heritage

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels

If you're planning to get away for Memorial Day weekend, expect lots of company.

AAA Oklahoma projects more than 80 percent of the 550,000 people traveling will be hitting the road.

The most congested times to travel are expected to be Thursday and next Monday afternoons.

A spokesperson for AAA says travel should be as busy as it was pre-pandemic, and Oklahoma’s numbers mirror the increase across the country.

Despite soaring airfare, air travel is expected to be up by 8 percent in the state compared to last year, and up 11-percent by car.

A news release from AAA notes travel by other means, like by bus, train and cruise ship have been slowest to recover, are up 30 percent over 2022.

