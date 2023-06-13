PM NewsBrief: June 13, 2023

Oklahoma Special Elections

Special elections are being held in 14 Oklahoma counties today.

In Cleveland County, Norman voters will decide whether to raise their water rates. If the proposition passes, the rate increase would fund water line improvements.

On the ballot in Kiowa County is a one-cent county sales tax. Proceeds would fund the replacement of Kiowa County Jail building, which is more than a century old and not meeting state standards.

Voters in Minco and Blanchard will decide if the city should implement 5% hotel and motel taxes.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

New Effort To Address Red Cedar Spread

Oklahoma has launched a pilot program to study ways to mitigate Eastern Red Cedar tree infestations.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 22-39 establishing the Terry Peach North Canadian Watershed Restoration Act.

The legislation creates a pilot program that will help the state determine solutions on how to protect grazing lands, wildlife habitats, water supply and prevent wildfires.

In the budget for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission this year is an appropriation of almost $3.3 million to start the cost-sharing pilot program.

Red Cedar trees have long been an issue in Oklahoma as they crowd out other plants, force wildlife off their habitats and hoard rainfall.

According to researchers at Oklahoma State University, just one tree can suck up 6 gallons of water a day... a growing concern as climate change causes drought to be more frequent and severe.

OTA To Raise Toll Prices

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved higher tolls for non-PikePass customers.

Higher rates will come to the Muskogee, Indian Nation, Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes.Increases of 75 to over 100% were approved. These rates only apply to people using OTA’s PlatePay feature. The rates differ from PikePass tolls, which are significantly lower.

The increased revenue will go toward administrative costs from turning the state’s turnpike system cashless. This applies to the four turnpikes with new charges. PlatePay launched in 2021. The OTA plans to have PlatePay on all turnpikes by the end of 2024.

Transportation Secretary and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz says road safety and convenience of traffic flow will be two major benefits for drivers.

Update On Broadband Tour

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office is wrapping up its statewide tour to gather information about high-speed internet priorities.

The 18-city tour has given local leaders the opportunity to share how improved internet access would help them.

Future stops are planned for Ada, Okmulgee and Woodward.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office was created with the aim of implementing a State Broadband Plan to make reliable, affordable, high-speed internet available to at least 95% of Oklahomans.

The state expects to invest more than $1 billion for broadband infrastructure and accessibility.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.