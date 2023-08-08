PM NewsBrief: Aug. 8, 2023

OKC Public Schools Implements Safety, Health Measures

Oklahoma City Public Schools is implementing new health and safety measures.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel announced Monday that a new system that detects weapons in backpacks called Open Gate will be utilized this school year.

He also said secondary school leaders will have the discretion to require students to use mesh or clear backpacks.

McDaniel said health and safety are top priorities to the district.

“I get asked frequently from all different stakeholders is, is OKCPS a safe place to send my kids? And the answer is, I've said it over and over. I'll even say louder. It is a safe place to send your kids. We take care of kids in Oklahoma City Public Schools,” McDaniel said.

A district-wide rollout of a telehealth program piloted last year was also announced.

Assistant Superintendent Brad Herzer said by Fall Break, all OKCPS students will have access to on-site telehealth appointments through OU Health.

About 35,000 students are enrolled for the first day of school on Thursday.

State Education Leader Calls On Tulsa Schools To Improve Reading, Oust Superintendent

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Tulsa Public Schools trails the state in reading proficiency by roughly 8 percent.

Walters held a news conference Monday to demand the district improve the scores.

"Tulsa Public Schools, by the end of this academic year, should at least be at the state average for reading performance. They should at least be at the average," Walters said.

In recent weeks, Walters has threatened to remove TPS's accreditation claiming significant financial mismanagement.

He's also calling for the district Superintendent, Deborah Gist, to be removed from leadership.

Gist is pushing back on Walters' claim that the district lost $1 million dollars due to embezzlement.

She says Walters can't know how much money is missing.

“We do not know and neither does the state superintendent unless he has been collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigations who has told us it is highly inappropriate to be discussing this because there is an active investigation going on,” Gist said.

Walters and the State School Board will vote on TPS’ accreditation Aug. 24.

Update On Attorney General’s Fundraising

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has received nearly a quarter million dollars in campaign contributions this year. That tops over state officials.

Oklahoma’s Republican Attorney General raised about 225,000 dollars so far this year. Most of those campaign donations came from individuals - both Democrats and Republicans The Oklahoman reports.

Drummond’s fundraising numbers are high compared to other state officials’.

For example superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters received one campaign donation this year - $250 from a North Carolina man.

Drummond closed out June with more than $502,000 in his campaign account.

Oklahomans elected Drummond last year. His term as Attorney General will end in 2027.

He could run for re-election or consider a run for governor in 2026, as Kevin Stitt will be term-limited.

New Group Opposes State Health Rules For Tattoo Artists

A group of tattoo artists and piercers are forming a new organization to oppose revoked rules that the State Department of Health is now trying to enforce.

The Oklahoma Body Arts Alliance is taking a stand against a set of health department rules they say were deemed unconstitutional over a decade ago.

The rules include where tattoo businesses can set up a shop - or requiring operators to obtain $100,000 in surety bonds.

The provisions in question have not been previously enforced - after a judge issued a permanent injunction in 2007.

According to the Tulsa World, the alliance is currently made up of 113 licensed tattoo and piercing studios in the state.

OSDH has said the provisions - such as prohibiting shops being 1,000 feet from schools, churches or playgrounds, would impact new applicants and locations.

The new enforcement plan was expected to take effect on July 1st, but is now scheduled for November.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.