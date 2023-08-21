PM NewsBrief: Aug. 21, 2023

Edmond Lawmaker Resigns

An Edmond lawmaker has resigned following a guilty plea related to a DUI arrest.

Republican Rep. Ryan Martinez will vacate his seat Sept. 1.

Martinez signed a plea agreement in Oklahoma County District Court earlier this month.

Last Ocotber, police found the lawmaker intoxicated in a parking lot outside of a bar in Edmond.

Gov. Kevin Stitt had asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to weigh in on Martinez’s status as a lawmaker in the wake of his plea agreement. The governor’s office said in court filings Martinez should give up his seat.

Stitt will likely call for a special election for his replacement.

Martinez apologized for his actions in his resignation announcement.

Moore Rail Crossing To Remain Closed Until Next Week

A busy intersection in Moore will remain closed this week due to Friday's freight train derailment.

About 30 cars derailed near S.W. 34th Street, just east of Interstate 35 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Moore Police Department.

The cars were carrying dry bulk plastic and did not pose a danger to the public. There were no planned evacuations, no injuries, and no chemical release identified.

According to the City of Moore, as of Saturday, BNSF has cleared the train from the derailment and has made necessary repairs to the train tracks.

The city of Moore says repairs to the S.W. 34th rail crossing are ongoing, and the intersection is expected to reopen next week.

Lawmaker Review of Department of Corrections Whistleblower Case

Republican State Representative Justin Humphrey says he has concerns that a Department of Corrections employee was wrongfully terminated for making a whistleblower report.

Humphrey outlined the issue in a letter he sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt last week.

Last month, the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee held a hearing to examine evidence that Dr. Whitney Louis, a former Department of Corrections employee, was wrongfully terminated after reporting what she said was the department’s failure to properly investigate allegations of inmate rapes.

The committee also looked into whether the department is intentionally suppressing rape investigations and if the state’s Whistleblower Act was violated.

In his letter to Gov. Stitt, Representative Humphrey said attorney Matt Frisby told the committee the court ordered the department to rehire Dr. Louis and issue her back pay, but the department has refused on grounds she was a 5% employee and could be terminated without cause.

The letter further recommends the introduction of legislation that clearly defines the Whistleblower Act and punishment for administrators who intentionally violate it and calls for an investigation into the department to determine the safety of employees and inmates.

OKC Animal Shelter At “Critical Capacity,” Waives Adoption Fees

If you’ve been thinking about adopting a dog or a cat, now would be a good time.

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is over capacity and waiving adoption fees.

The OKC Animal Shelter says adoption fees are being waived until August 26th in celebration of Clear the Shelters Month.

Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary says the shelter is currently housing about 425 dogs and more than 200 cats. He says the shelter took in more than 265 animals last week alone.

Repeated long-term closures due to canine flu this year have added to the overcrowding issue.

The shelter says all adoptable dogs and cats at OKC Animal Welfare are up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

