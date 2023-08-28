PM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2023

Football Game Victim Identified, Sheriff Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Family members have identified the 16-year-old killed in a shooting at Friday’s Choctaw vs. Del City High School football game.

A social media post says Cordae Carter was a student at Midwest City High School.

Two others were injured at the game. The Oklahoma County Sheriff says an off-duty Del City police officer working security at the game shot a 42-year-old man. The man is being treated in a hospital for his injuries.

The officer and another off-duty officer also at the game are on paid leave pending an investigation.

School resumed at Mid-Del Schools today with counselors available.

Visitors will not be allowed on any campus in the district.

The sheriff's office says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the district’s home football games this fall.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Ottawa County Jail Death Award

The family of a man who died in the Ottawa County jail in 2015 was awarded $33 million in damages last week.

After an eight-day trial in Tulsa federal court, a civil jury found the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office violated the constitutional rights of Terral Brooks Ellis II when a nurse refused to give him medical care while he was held at the county jail in 2015 after surrendering to authorities on a DUI warrant.

Ellis complained of multiple symptoms including leg numbness and respiratory issues during his 10 days at the county jail. Audio from the jail recorded a nurse telling Ellis there was nothing wrong with him on the morning of October 22. Later that day, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The state medical examiner found he died of septic shock from pneumonia. He was 26 years old.

In a statement, the Ellis family said the award will be used to care for Ellis’s son, who was four years old when his father died.

Oklahoma City Mapping Lead In Water Lines

Oklahoma City is working to map out which neighborhoods are most at risk for having lead water service lines. Residents will receive a postcard if their home is part of the survey.

Lead pipes can be dangerous, and not just in a game of Clue.

Public water supplies make sure there’s not too much lead in the drinking water that leaves their treatment plant. But if that water later travels through a corroded lead pipe between the city’s main line and a home or business, it can pick up lead contamination.

Service lines are the largest source of lead in drinking water. Today, they’re usually made with plastic or copper, but the older ones might be lead, cast iron or galvanized steel. The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring all public water supplies to inventory service lines before October of next year so they can target replacement projects.

OKC’s inventory will look at 8,500 homes built before 1987. If your home has been chosen, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have lead pipes, but it does mean a city contractor will dig two 8” holes in your yard near the water meter to check. They’ll repair the holes and publish a replacement plan before the EPA’s deadline.

Affordable Housing Report Findings

Rising rent and a lack of housing development are slowing growth throughout Oklahoma. That’s a key finding of the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency in a new report on affordable housing.

Between 2021 and 2022, Oklahoma ranked 10th in domestic migration to the state - and it is now the 28th most populous in the country. In that time frame though, housing availability barely grew.

The legislature’s fiscal transparency office found state resources used in Oklahoma’s Housing Finance Agency aren’t having the impact they could thanks to market conditions. Legislative analyst's find rising rents and a lack of housing development are quote “blunting the impact” of the agency’s programs.

It also finds that as Oklahoma grows thanks to new workforce programs, housing availability continues not to grow with it – especially in the short term.

A new needs assessment from the agency is underway, projected to be completed by late 2024. The report is designed to give lawmakers a framework for issues at hand as they prepare for next year’s session.

