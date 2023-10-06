PM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2023

State Budget Transparency

Not a lot was accomplished during Oklahoma's one-day special session. But, lawmakers made at least one commitment.

Though the special session was short on policies, there could be something to come out of it: a pledge by lawmakers to be more transparent about how Oklahoma's budget is formed.

The legislature has long drawn criticism for shaping its budget behind closed doors then- rapidly rubber-stamping it.

But in their war of words during the one-day special session, Gov. Kevin Stitt, House and Senate leaders all agreed on one thing - increasing transparency of tax dollars.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat told reporters it's important for all sides to work together.

"Transparency in and of itself has value." said Treat.

What the process for transparency ultimately looks like remains to be seen.

1921 Race Riot Commission Meeting

The report from Oklahoma’s 1921 Race Riot Commission was the focus of a committee meeting at the capitol Thursday.

The Oklahoma House General Government Committee met to discuss Rep. Regina Goodwin’s interim study on the massacre.

Eric Miller, a law professor at Loyola University Law School, says the state’s report is unfinished.

"The report identified 118 survivors. The reparations coordinating committee legal team discovered another 32 survivors before filing an original complaint, and as we heard, added more over the course of the litigation." said Miller.

Miller also presented evidence that alleged the Oklahoma National Guard were complicit in some killings during the massacre.

Three of the original commissioners of the report attended the meeting to endorse reparations for descendants and the remaining three survivors.

OTC Rules On Parental Choice Tax Credit

After being passed this legislative session, the new private school tax credit program is getting some guidelines.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission proposed its rules for the new program and opened public comment.

The new program would provide refundable tax credits for students enrolled in private school and homeschool.

Depending on income, the state will reimburse $5,000-7,500 per student at a private school, or $1000 to homeschooled students.

The OTC’s guidelines outline how the nuts and bolts would work: families apply for the credits separately from filing income taxes, and they can’t claim the credit on their income tax return.

The commission sends a check to the school, which deposits it to cover the student’s tuition.

But, the rule doesn’t say what happens to leftover money if the family owes less than the amount on the check.

The OTC is asking for families earning under $150,000 a year to submit applications in December and January.

Those will be prioritized, and then after the window closes, the commission will take applications from higher-earning families until a specified cap is met.

The tax commission website explains how to submit comments, which will be taken until Oct. 12.



More School Districts To Offer Free Meals

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expanding its free school meal program.

The USDA says more schools, including districts in Oklahoma, will qualify for a program called the Community Eligibility Provision.

The program offers federal reimbursements to schools that choose to provide free meals to all students regardless of income.

Under the expansion, the USDA is lowering the threshold for schools to qualify for extra reimbursements.

The non-profit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports Oklahoma children on Medicaid now will automatically qualify for free and reduced-price meals.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education says it’s still not known exactly how many districts in the state will newly qualify.

The advocacy organization Hunger Free Oklahoma estimates 530 schools in 390 districts will now be eligible.

