PM NewsBrief: Feb. 20, 2024

Elected Leaders, Residents Against Potential Site For New Oklahoma County Jail

A location in Northeast Oklahoma City has been added to the list of potential spots for the new Oklahoma County jail.

But some elected officials and residents in that northeast area are against the proposal.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert says she will not vote for any proposed jail locations in Northeast Oklahoma City or Del City and will try to get them removed from consideration.

She says Black and brown communities in Northeast Oklahoma City and Del City, which are already disproportionately affected by the criminal justice system, should not have to “bear the burden” of a new jail location.

Democratic State Representative Jason Lowe says he and other community members are also against the newly proposed location on NE 23rd and Coltrane.

Lowe and other city leaders will begin a march from there to the Oklahoma County Courthouse at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The march will likely last more than two hours and will conclude with participants attending the County Commissioners meeting at 9:00 a.m.

Bill Advances That Would Give College Scholarships To Children Of Oklahoma Teachers

Lawmakers are considering another initiative to incentivize teachers to stay in Oklahoma classrooms.

A bill advanced Monday that would allow teachers’ kids to be eligible for the state’s tuition scholarship program.

House Bill 3454 by Clinton Republican Anthony Moore would make the children of certain teachers eligible for the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, commonly known as OHLAP or “Oklahoma’s Promise.”

It provides a tuition scholarship to an Oklahoma higher education institution for students with financial need or students whose parents in the military have died in the line of duty.

"Number one, it would help recruit teachers, obviously. Number two, it would help retain teachers. Number three, it would help retain college students. And then number four, on the backend, we know that if students go to school here, they’re 87% more likely to live, work and raise a family here, so the fourth bonus is workforce development," Moore said.

The bill would extend OHLAP eligibility to children of currently employed certified classroom teachers who have worked as one at an Oklahoma public school district for at least 10 years.

It passed through subcommittee and now heads to the full House Appropriations and Budget committee.

Colleges, Schools Embrace AI Technology

Oklahoma schools are incorporating Artificial Intelligence to be on the forefront of the emerging technology.

Oklahoma's three largest school districts have begun integrating A-I programs into their curriculum, recognizing the importance of staying ahead in technology adoption.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has even started an AI task force that emphasizes the need for AI education and its use as an efficiency tool.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports the state’s two largest colleges, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, will include artificial intelligence programs in their new polytechnic institutes.

Oklahoma lawmakers are also considering a handful of bills to ensure AI is properly integrated into education curriculums while ensuring students are prepped for an AI-driven future.

Work Set To Begin Next Month On Shawnee’s Historic Train Depot

Renovations for Shawnee's historic Santa Fe Depot are expected to start next month.

Funding shortages over the years put the project on hold, but now KOCO TV reports additional sales tax revenue will get the project started.

Crews will work on exterior renovations with the goal of having that completed by the end of the year.

No time frame has been set for the interior of the old train station.

The Santa Fe Depot was built in 1904 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

