PM NewsBrief: Mar. 22, 2024

Oklahoma Medical Association Opposes Bill Allowing Nurses To Prescribe Medications

The Oklahoma State Medical Association is opposing a bill heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt., which would allow mid-level providers to prescribe certain drugs without a physician's supervision.

Senate Bill 458, authored by Sen. Brenda Stanley (R-Midwest City) and Rep. Marcus McEntire (R-Duncan), would allow advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to order and administer certain drugs. Those mid-level providers include certified nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists and certified nurse-midwives.

Under this measure, APRNs could obtain 6,240 hours of practice with physician supervision, apply for licensure through the Board of Nursing and independently prescribe Schedule III-V drugs, which include things like anabolic steroids, Ambien and Xanax.

Stanley said during the bill’s hearing on the Senate floor that it would help combat the state's physician shortage in rural areas.

“I know that rural Oklahoma is desperate for health care. … (APRNs) can treat a sinus infection. They can treat prescribed Lipitor for cholesterol,” Stanley said. “They have a wide scope, but (the bill is) just within their scope of practice.”

The Oklahoma State Medical Association Director of Government Affairs Matt Robinson disagrees.

He said this has been a national point of discussion for years. Currently, 28 states allow their nurse practitioners to prescribe medications and controlled substances under licensure.

But Robinson said it’s difficult to weigh the differences in educational, clinical and continuing education requirements necessary to become a physician versus an APRN.

“This bill requires 6,240 hours,” Robinson said. “When you're talking about a physician, and the residency and the education that they receive, it's in the neighborhood of 18,000 hours.”

Robinson said the board does support the bill’s provision saying the Oklahoma Board of Nursing, State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and State Board of Osteopathic Examiners would create rules surrounding this measure. Those would include governing supervision requirements for APRNs who can’t prescribe independently and limiting the amount a supervising physician can charge for supervision.

He said a main concern for physicians is misdiagnosis and mistreatment that could come from less experience. He said this could also impact costs for patients.

“That is going to cause further and enhanced health problems throughout the longevity of that patient. … That's going to also cost a lot more in the long run because you're going to be treating a lot of different ailments rather than the initial one that should have been treated in the first place,” Robinson said.

The Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners posted in support of SB 458 on Facebook, saying it is a “huge win” for these providers.

APRNs are a “critical part” of the health care team, Robinson said. But he said a physician-led team is important in providing the best health care for Oklahomans.

To combat the state’s physician shortage in rural areas, The Oklahoma State Medical Association would like to see further investments in the Oklahoma Health Care Workforce Training Commission, which is working to increase access to health care workers in rural and underserved parts of the state. It provides things like aid to accredited training facilities and loan repayments.



Utility Rate Hike Coming In Shawnee

Water and sewer rates are going up in Shawnee.

Earlier this week, the city commissioners approved a $2.22 increase for water and sewer.

The new rate will go into effect July 1.

The city says it conducts an annual assessment of water and sewer rates and makes adjustments according to the Consumer Price Index.

Bartlesville Considers Charter Changes

The City of Bartlesville, north of Tulsa, is gearing up for an election to change its charter. The proposals could change the way voting works in the city.

Bartlesville is looking to extend city councilors' terms from two to three years and move their general elections from November to April.

City Manager Mike Bailey said extending the terms is needed for better governing and stability. But there’s a trade-off with moving elections to April.

“It certainly will decrease voter turnout. That will happen with this. But, I also think that it will increase the voters’ knowledge who are there at that point in time," Bailey said.

The city is essentially making a choice: have elections with potentially fewer voters who are more informed over more voters who aren’t as informed.

Voters will decide whether to amend the city charter in a special election on April 2.

OU Takes On Baylor In Iconic OKC Softball Stadium Tonight

The OU women’s softball team returns to the iconic USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City tonight.

Oklahoma faces Baylor at 6 p.m.

OU softball will look to extend their Big 12 regular season win streak to 34 games Friday night when they play the Baylor Bears, a team that gave the Sooners their only loss

last season.

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso spoke to the media about her thoughts on what her team will see this weekend.

“They do have strong hitters that hit the alleys. But the pitching and their defense are usually very good,” Gasso said.

For Gasso, it’s an honor to play in the hall of fame stadium, but it’s bigger than just a game.

“I feel it’s more than that. We want to continue to attract attendance. We want to break records. We want other universities to try to do the same,” Gasso said.

OU returns to Love’s Field on Saturday and Sunday to close out the series.

