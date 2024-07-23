PM NewsBrief: July 23, 2024

U.S. Representative Brecheen Supports Secret Service Director’s Resignation

Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma and other U.S. lawmakers toured the area in Pennsylvania where a shooter attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Brecheen said there were 50 buildings within 500 yards of Trump's rally July 13.

He said in a TV interview with NEWSMAX there were so many vulnerabilities, it was clear the director of the secret service needed to resign.

"I think she did the right thing. And, accountability- when you say "the buck stops here" - then you really have to put action behind that wording,” Brecheen said.

Brecheen is a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

He said following Director Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation, the investigation now needs to focus on the Secret Service’s procedures and personnel.

Oklahoma Health Department Issues Warning To Oklahoma County Jail

The State Health Department is taking legal action after being denied entry into the Oklahoma County Jail twice for routine inspections.

The state health commissioner has issued a compliance order demanding the jail to allow inspectors into the facility, or start paying fines or be prepared to appear before an administrative law judge.

The facility has until July 31 to comply or face fines up to $10,000 per day.

Judge Blocks Oklahoma's Ban on Banks Supporting Green Energy

A state judge ruled Oklahoma cannot enforce its ban on using certain banks for state business due to their support for green energy.

Oklahoma enacted the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act in 2022. It allows the State Treasurer to create a list of banks that don’t support the oil and gas industry, then ban state agencies and pension funds from doing business with them.

The Oklahoma Public Employee Retirement System estimates it would cost them nearly $10 million to stop working with blacklisted banks.

Don Keenan is a state government retiree. He sued State Treasurer Todd Russ late last year, saying Oklahoma was using his retirement money to make political statements.

Last week, a judge ruled in Keenan’s favor and issued a permanent block on enforcing the blacklist.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office says they plan to appeal this ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

'Twisters' Opening Weekend At The Box Office

Twisters had a whirlwind opening weekend at the box office.

Twisters is the half-sequel-half-remake of the 1996 film Twister.

Twisters beat forecasts with the third-best opening weekend of the year.

The main character in Twisters is Kate. She works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. The real administration consulted on Twisters and has plenty of advice for the public.

Number one: Unlike in the film, DO NOT seek shelter from tornadoes under overpasses. Stay in your car or lay down in a low area below the level of the road.

