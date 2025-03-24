PM NewsBrief: March 24, 2025

OKC Federal Building Gets Reprieve From Trump Administration Closure List

The federal government is no longer considering selling Oklahoma City’s Federal Building.

The facility was built to replace the Murrah Building destroyed by Timothy McVeigh nearly 30 years ago.

The U.S. General Services Administration oversees the federal government’s real estate. At the beginning of March, the agency announced it was considering selling 443 properties, including the Oklahoma City Federal Building.

The facility opened its doors in 2004, one block north of where the Murrah Building once stood. At the time, it was dedicated as a “symbol of freedom.”

So, it drew a strong response when the GSA listed it for closure.

After less than 24 hours, the entire list was taken down. Now, weeks later, it’s back, but includes only eight properties nationwide. The Oklahoma City Federal Building is not on there, at least for now.

The GSA said it’s taking a more “incremental” approach to its cost-cutting and indicates more facilities could be added to the list in the future.

Fire Disaster Resource Center Open Today In Norman

A disaster resource center is open until 7 p.m. tonight in Norman to help people affected by recent wildfires.

Volunteer organizations are available to provide financial assistance advice, cleaning supplies and physical and mental health services.

The center is located at the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health Resource Center on Northeast 156th Street in Norman.

The American Red Cross of Oklahoma is coordinating today's event. Similar resources were provided in Mannford, Stillwater and Guthrie.

Multiple fires that started March 14 killed four people, injured hundreds and destroyed more than 400 homes.

Potential Cuts To Federal Library Funding Could Hurt Rural Oklahoma Libraries

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this month calling for the reduction of a federal agency that awards grants to museums and libraries.

Many Oklahoma libraries use money from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS, for popular summer reading programs.

There are legal protections for this funding, which is distributed through the state. But the executive order has raised concern about what would happen without it.

Cuts would likely hit smaller communities hardest.

Stilwell Public Library Branch Manager Rachele Horney said to keep IMLS-funded programs running in her city, the library would have to look elsewhere.

“Finding other ways to get that grant money is going to be competitive, because it’s going to be across the country that funds are lacking,” Horney said.

Bigger libraries, like the Metropolitan Library System in Oklahoma County, would be able to weather cuts.

CEO Jason Kuhl said only about one half of one percent of the system’s annual operating budget comes from IMLS funding.

Oklahoma Economy Outpaces Federal Economic Outlook for 2025

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the national economy right now. But as far as Oklahoma’s economy is concerned, one expert says the state is more than holding its own.

Robert Dauffenbach, professor emeritus for OU’s Price College of Business, said the OKC metro stands out for its rising employment and income.

"Clearly, Oklahoma City is a growth leader in the state," Dauffenbach said on KGOU's Capitol Insider.

Still, Dauffenbach said he is concerned about the impacts of federal job cuts and tariffs.

"I certainly have concerns there. We’re supposed to get an update on where we stand with tariff policy on April 2," he said. "That’s the big, promised show. Rhetoric has been all over the place. For example, March 4 Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Two days later he rescinded it," Dauffenbach said.

Dauffenbach’s comments on the latest edition of Capitol Insider.

