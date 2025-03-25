PM NewsBrief: March 25, 2025

Measles Outbreak In Oklahoma Expands

Oklahoma is reporting five new measles cases this week.

The State Department of Health said its total of nine reported cases are among unvaccinated individuals in northeastern Oklahoma.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has reported seven confirmed measles cases and two probable cases. Two cases previously reported as probable were updated to confirmed cases because they were linked to a close contact who had confirmatory measles testing.

The agency said all of the cases are linked to exposure to household or extended family, and the four initial cases reported exposure to the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, which has so far infected 370 people.

Investigations into the five new cases found no additional public setting exposures.

The State Department of Health is updating its measles website every Tuesday and Friday at noon.

If any public setting exposures are identified, it will update the page immediately.

Oklahoma City Council Approves Demolition Contract For New Downtown Arena

Oklahoma City leaders have approved a demolition contract for the new downtown arena.

The work could start as early as this week.

OKC City Council members voted Tuesday to approve a multimillion dollar demolition project of the building that used to be Prairie Surf Studios and the Cox Convention Center.

The council received four bids for the project with the lowest bid coming in at $11.5 million from the demolition company Midwest Wrecking.

The demolition is making way for the new Thunder arena downtown that must be opened by June of 2030.

With the new arena, the Thunder are committed to staying in Oklahoma City for a 25-year contract.

KOCO TV reported that demolition could begin sometime this week, and is expected to be completed in September.

Proposed Legislation To Increase Foster Parent Reimbursement Rates Advances

A bill advancing in the state legislature would increase reimbursement rates for foster parents.

Republican Representative Nick Archer’s House Bill 2030 passed the House Floor with a vote of 90-4 on Monday.

“House Bill 2030 looks to increase foster payments across the state. That has not been increased since 2018. This increase looks to catch us up with inflation, Archer said.

In a news release, Archer also said the increase - an extra $5 per day per child - aims to address the state’s foster family shortage and reduce instances of siblings being separated.

The bill can now be heard by the State Senate.

Motion Filed for Freedmen To Join Muscogee Nation, Tulsa Lawsuit

Muscogee Freedmen are joining a legal fight between the city of Tulsa and a tribal nation.

Attorney and Freedmen advocate Damario Solomon-Simmons filed a motion to intervene last week, asking the court to include Freedmen citizens under Muscogee Nation jurisdiction.

Solomon-Simmons received a traffic ticket last year on Muscogee land. He claims that, under the Treaty of 1866, Freedmen should be included in the case.

In the past, Freedmen citizens have been tried in state courts due to an interpretation of the Major Crimes Act.

Muscogee citizen Eli Grayson said this interpretation is wrong.

“The fact of it is, the tribes have a fiduciary responsibility and a legal responsibility, not only on the McGirt ruling, but under the original treaties, to deal with both criminal and civil issues with freedmen,” Grayson said.

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt also intervened, saying neither party represents the state’s interests.

