PM NewsBrief: March 26, 2025

Norman Approves Dwelling Policies For Fire Impacted Property Owners

The City of Norman approved policies Tuesday to help people who lost homes in recent wildfires.

The resolution allows impacted property owners to live in a temporary dwelling on the same lot during repairs or reconstruction.

A building permit must be obtained within one year from the date a permanent residence was destroyed.

The city said fire burned through at least six dwellings in city limits during the March 14 weekend.

State House Lawmakers Approve Patient Bill of Rights

A bill of rights for medical patients in Oklahoma has been in the works the past two years.

Now, House Bill 1600, called the Lori Brand Patient Bill of Rights Act of 2025, passed the House Floor with a vote of 84-10 on Tuesday.

The bill lists 19 rights for medical patients, including the right to receive visitors and the right to receive as much information as needed to give informed consent for treatment.

Following the vote, the bill’s author, Republican Representative Emily Gise, recognized Gerald Brand for his work in creating this bill in honor of his late wife, whose death was made more difficult for her family due to lack of communication from the hospital.

“From his pain, his family’s pain, he’s found purpose. And I’m very very grateful to serve you, Mr. Brand,” Gise said.

A similar bill also passed the House Floor in 2023 - it went on to pass the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, but it was not heard on the Senate Floor.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Move to Cut Number of Elections to Boost Voter Turnout

Lawmakers are ready to reduce the number of state and local elections each year in Oklahoma.

House Bill 2106 by Edmond Republican Mike Osburn aims to increase voter participation by reducing voter fatigue.

The measure limits Oklahoma to five elections a year, with certain exceptions related to special elections called by the governor.

As it stands, Oklahoma’s election dates are numerous and often scheduled at the pace of once a month. That’s a cap of 12 elections on odd-number years and seven on even-numbered years.

In a news release, Osburn called his bill a "common sense" way to streamline the voting process and keep people focused on their representation.

The measure passed the floor this week with a 92-0 unanimous vote.

Another similar measure proposed across the rotunda, Senate Bill 652, also passed its chamber of origin with a unanimous vote.

Local Musicians Featured In MTV Style Event In Oklahoma City

A music video showcase is coming to the historic Rodeo Cinema at the Stockyards in Oklahoma City.

Fresh Record’s OKC MTV event Thursday night offers a chance to relive the MTV of the 1980s and 90s with music videos from local musicians like Samantha Crain, Jabee and more on the big screen.

Musician Steven Stark organized the event. He said the aim is to expose people to local music while fostering connections between Oklahoma’s film and music industries.

“What would make me really happy would be to see more Oklahoma artists being used in films produced locally and to see them make more videos,” Stark said.

Local director and producer Jarod Evans will also be there for a Q and A.

Doors open Thursday at 6 p.m.

