PM NewsBrief: April 2, 2025

DOGE-OK Releases First Report On Reducing State Government

Oklahoma's version of DOGE has released its first report.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is praising the findings from DOGE-OK’s report, identifying nearly $160 million in what he calls wasteful health grants from the federal government.

The most waste, according to the report, comes from efforts to surveil infectious diseases, test wastewater, modernize data collection, and train experts to test and track pathogens.

Programs designed to reign in diabetes, identify hearing problems in newborns, sexual risk avoidance education, were all identified in the report as duplicative, or in need of evaluation.

In a news release, Stitt took credit for reducing the state employee headcount compared to Oklahoma’s population increase during his time in office.

That despite the fact that the number of state employees has actually gone up with Stitt as governor.

Trump Administration Freezes Federal Family Planning Money For Oklahoma

The Trump administration is withholding tens of millions in federal family planning money from Planned Parenthood and other health care providers.

After the Oklahoma State Department of Health lost its Title X funding in 2023, the Missouri Family Health Council received money to coordinate Oklahoma’s services.

On Tuesday, the council announced it is among multiple grantees to have Title X funding withheld by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Laura Bellis, the executive director of Oklahoma nonprofit Take Control Initiative, said this impacts Planned Parenthood health centers in the state and her nonprofit, which also received some dollars for rural access to pregnancy and STI prevention.

“So much of our state is a maternal health desert. … This type of service that happens through Title X, related to ensuring healthy pregnancies, is so critical,” Bellis said.

StateImpact confirmed on Tuesday the Oklahoma State Department of Health received a notice for a funding award of about $2 million for Title X.



Voters In Edmond Elect New Mayor

Voters in Edmond chose their next mayor in Tuesday's election.

Mark Nash edged out Tom Robins to take the city's top leadership position.

He had campaigned on a platform of fiscal responsibility after advocating to reject the city’s most recent general obligation bond.

Democrat Jason Lowe beat Independent Jed Green with more than 80 percent of the vote to claim a vacant seat on Oklahoma County’s Board of Commissioners.

Elections were held in 71 counties. Find more results here.

March Tornadoes Add To Extreme Weather Totals In Oklahoma

Last month was marked by historic fire weather that burned at least 170,000 acres, causing four deaths.

March also saw a significant number of tornadoes.

At least 15 touched down in Oklahoma last month, the second most for March since record-keeping began in 1950. Fourteen of the tornadoes happened on March 4.

Gary McManus is the state climatologist and helps run the Oklahoma Mesonet. He helped gather the data showing the near-record-breaking number of tornadoes.

“You would think that would be the big news for Oklahoma. But as is often the case, you know, nearly breaking the record isn't as big as what actually occurred - and that's something like what many are considering the worst wildfire outbreak in Oklahoma history,” McManus said.

McManus said all the tornadoes were considered weak by National Weather Service investigators.

