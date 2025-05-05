PM NewsBrief: May 5, 2025

Funding Uncertainties For State Agency That Feeds, Supports Older Adults

An organization that provides thousands of Oklahoma seniors with resources like meals and transportation is facing federal funding uncertainties.

The group is experiencing delays in information on what dollars it will receive during the next fiscal year.

Blair Schoeb is the CEO of the Areawide Aging Agency in Oklahoma City, which offers nutrition programs, transportation and legal services to seniors across four counties.

Schoeb said he normally knows by December how much money the group will have for the next fiscal year. As of May 5, he still does not have that information.

Schoeb said 85% of the agency’s funding comes from federal and state dollars. He said potential federal cuts could reduce services that help Oklahoma seniors maintain independence.

“Very concerned that we're going to get into a period where there may not be money appropriated, or the appropriate money may not have arrived here in Oklahoma yet. So we're going to have gaps in all of that,” Schoeb said.

Schoeb said the agency is communicating with the state Legislature amid this uncertainty.

Hundreds Gather In Oklahoma City To Protest Immigration Enforcement Policies

Hundreds of immigrant Latinos and their supporters rallied Sunday in Oklahoma City in protest of harmful immigration enforcement policies.

People crowded Scissortail Park’s north end to protest US immigration policies.

“It's hard and scary to be out here today. But our voices have to be heard. So I'm out here not just for me, but I'm out here for my kids, my family, you know? A brighter future,” a man named Ivan said.

He only shared his first name because he’s in the country without legal permission.

Momentum for these types of protests is lower than it has been.

This time last year, a crowd easily five times this size filled the southern courtyard of the Oklahoma State Capitol in protest of a law criminalizing anyone in the state without legal immigration status.

Today, that crime is in effect, despite being held up in court for months.

And considerably fewer immigrants showed up to make their opposition known.

Majority Of Oklahomans Don’t Have Real ID

Time is running out to get a Real ID before federal enforcement begins on Wednesday.

Service Oklahoma is offering extended hours and weekend appointments.

The Real ID, which has a gold star, will be needed for domestic air travel, entering certain federal buildings and military bases starting May 7.

Service Oklahoma is accommodating Oklahomans who don’t yet have a Real ID by extending appointment hours at six locations through Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. this week. Saturday appointments are also available in May.

Locations extending their hours include Chickasha, Hinton, Muskogee, OKC Classen, Stillwater and Tulsa Eastgate.

Appointments for afterhour slots must be scheduled in advance.

Service Oklahoma said as of May 5, the state had a 44% compliance rate.

While enforcement of Real ID goes into effect on Wednesday, people can still apply after that date.

El Reno Celebrates 37th Fried Onion Burger Day, Opens New Visitor Center

El Reno hosted its 37th Fried Onion Burger Day Festival and cut the ribbon on a visitor center over the weekend.

El Reno is the birthplace of the fried onion burger and about 25,000 festival goers flock to the city for the annual event.

This year, El Reno opened a Filling Station Visitor Center — part of the Route 66 revitalization program.

People sauntered downtown while listening to live music and watching a massive fried onion burger sizzle on a heavy grill.

Rosalie Winters was watching the El Reno Fire Department cut the huge burger bun and had other plans in the works.

“Have you made it over to the bouncy area yet?," asked reporter Anna Pope.

“Yes, but I still haven't bounced yet. I have to find someone real quick so they can pay for it," Winters said.

The fire department estimates the burger, condiments and all, weighed more than 800 pounds. After it was done, the burger was cut up and given away for free.

