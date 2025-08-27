PM NewsBrief: Aug. 27, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for August 27, 2025:
- Oklahoma Attorney General Says Highway Patrol Cannot “Foist Its Responsibility” Onto Local Police
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Reprimands Judge For “Poor Demeanor”, Bias’ Toward Lawyers
- State Board Of Education Cancels Monthly Meeting Amid Conflict Over General Counsel
- EPA Ends Federal Program To Get Solar Panels In Oklahoma Disadvantaged Areas
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.