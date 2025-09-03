PM NewsBrief: Sept. 3, 2025

State Board Of Education Holds Special Meeting Today; State Superintendent Ryan Walters Absent

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Set To Reveal South Extension Route Sept. 23

State Lawmakers Begin Interim Studies

Norman City Council Discusses Leasing City Property To Food Truck Vendors

