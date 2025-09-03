PM NewsBrief: Sept. 3, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 3, 2025:
- State Board Of Education Holds Special Meeting Today; State Superintendent Ryan Walters Absent
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Set To Reveal South Extension Route Sept. 23
- State Lawmakers Begin Interim Studies
- Norman City Council Discusses Leasing City Property To Food Truck Vendors
