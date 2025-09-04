PM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 4, 2025:
- Oklahoma Department of Mental Health Plans To Cancel $40 Million In Contract Programs
- Hearing Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act Underway In Tulsa
- New State Laws Took Effect; More To Come This Fall
- NVIDIA Partners With Tulsa Group To Train Tech Workers
