PM NewsBrief: Sept. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 5, 2025:
- Tulsa Judge Denies Woman’s Request For Early Release Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act
- Gov. Stitt Launches Law Enforcement Operation To Clear Homeless Encampments In Tulsa
- State Lawmaker Requests AG Opinion On Legality Of New Governor’s Mansion
- OU Students Are Excited For Michigan Game, Return Of ESPN’s College Gameday Show
