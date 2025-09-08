PM NewsBrief: Sept. 8, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for September 8, 2025:
- Homeless Advocates, Service Providers Surprised By Governor’s Crackdown On Tulsa Encampments
- Election Preview: Schools Put Bond Proposals To Voters
- Seminole Nation Women Leaders Show What’s Possible For Future Generations
- Local Artist Unveils Statue Honoring C.G. Jones At Oklahoma State Fairground
