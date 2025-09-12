PM NewsBrief: Sept. 12, 2025

Oklahoma’s COVID Test Positivity Rate At Highest Level This Year

Oklahoma Department Of Mental Health Plans Reforms Amid Contract Cuts

Stitt Appoints Three New Officials To Fill Administration Roles

Comic Arts Festival Aims To Celebrate The Craft Of Comics

