PM NewsBrief: Oct. 10, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 10, 2025:
- Governor Stitt Opposes Use Of National Guard Troops In U.S. Cities
- Oklahoma Utility Regulators Request State Funds For Nuclear Energy Study
- Oklahoma Teachers Celebrate The End Of Ryan Walters Era In State Education
- Tulsa Plans More Cemetery Excavations Related To 1921 Race Massacre
