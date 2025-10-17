PM NewsBrief: Oct. 17, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 17, 2025
- Reaction from an interim study that explored the impacts of federal cuts to Medicaid
- No Kings protests taking place in Oklahoma this weekend
- Oklahoma health professionals participate in interim study on lung cancer screening
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.