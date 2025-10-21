PM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 21, 2025:
- State Lawmakers Consider Creating State Agency For Childhood Services
- Law Enforecement Conduct Sweep To Clear Homeless Camps In Tulsa
- Oklahoma City Thunder Open New NBA Season Tonight
- Irish Rock Band U2 To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize In Tulsa Tonight
