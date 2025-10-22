PM NewsBrief: Oct. 22, 2025

More Than Half A Million Oklahomans Could Lose SNAP Benefits Next Week

New Oklahoma Law Makes It Illegal for Drivers To Hold Phone in School, Construction Zones

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Appoints New State Medicaid Director

Committee Selects Candidate To Fill Vacant Norman City Council Ward 3 Seat

