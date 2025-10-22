PM NewsBrief: Oct. 22, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 22, 2025:
- More Than Half A Million Oklahomans Could Lose SNAP Benefits Next Week
- New Oklahoma Law Makes It Illegal for Drivers To Hold Phone in School, Construction Zones
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Appoints New State Medicaid Director
- Committee Selects Candidate To Fill Vacant Norman City Council Ward 3 Seat
