PM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2025

State Board of Education Submits $4 Billion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2027

211 Hotlines Call On Oklahoma Lawmakers For State Funding

Shawnee Plant Plans To Shut Down In 60 Days

Choctaw Film Festival Launches This Weekend In Southeast Oklahoma

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.