PM NewsBrief: Oct. 23, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 23, 2025:
- State Board of Education Submits $4 Billion Budget Proposal For Fiscal Year 2027
- 211 Hotlines Call On Oklahoma Lawmakers For State Funding
- Shawnee Plant Plans To Shut Down In 60 Days
- Choctaw Film Festival Launches This Weekend In Southeast Oklahoma
