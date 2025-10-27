PM NewsBrief: Oct. 27, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 27, 2025:
- State Superintendent Announces Schools Will Do End-of-Year State Testing
- Oklahoma Tribal Nations Prepare To Fill Food Gaps If SNAP Benefits End
- Update On Legal Fight Over Oklahoma's Law Targetting People Without Legal Status
- Oklahoma Biologists Add 136 New Species To Conservation Plan
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.