© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU PM NewsBrief

PM NewsBrief: Oct. 28, 2025

Published October 28, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 28, 2025:

  • Hundreds Of New Laws Take Effect In Oklahoma Saturday
  • Teachers' Lawsuit Related To Signing Bonus Program Dismissed
  • Convicted Murderer Wayne Thompson Is Free After More Than Four Decades In Prison
  • An Oklahoma City Man Says Possible End To SNAP Benefits Leaves Him Angry

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.

KGOU PM NewsBrief
Stay Connected