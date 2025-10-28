PM NewsBrief: Oct. 28, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 28, 2025:
- Hundreds Of New Laws Take Effect In Oklahoma Saturday
- Teachers' Lawsuit Related To Signing Bonus Program Dismissed
- Convicted Murderer Wayne Thompson Is Free After More Than Four Decades In Prison
- An Oklahoma City Man Says Possible End To SNAP Benefits Leaves Him Angry
