PM NewsBrief: Oct. 28, 2025

Hundreds Of New Laws Take Effect In Oklahoma Saturday



Teachers' Lawsuit Related To Signing Bonus Program Dismissed



Convicted Murderer Wayne Thompson Is Free After More Than Four Decades In Prison



An Oklahoma City Man Says Possible End To SNAP Benefits Leaves Him Angry

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.