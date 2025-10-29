PM NewsBrief: Oct. 29, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 29, 2025:
- Federal Credit Unions In Oklahoma Offer Relief For Federal Workers Without Jobs, Pay
- Cherokee Nation Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Anticipated SNAP Pause
- Update On Operation SAFE In Oklahoma City
- Norman City Council Adds Council Member, Loses City Auditor Tuesday
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.