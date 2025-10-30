PM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 30, 2025:
- Open Primary Supporters Begin Collecting Signatures For State Question 836
- Oklahoma Human Services Plans To Furlough Thousands Of Workers
- State Attorney General Blocks State From Prosecuting Tribal Members Over Hunting Disputes
- Google Initiative Offers Unique "Drive" On Historic Route 66
