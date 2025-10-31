PM NewsBrief: Oct. 31, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for October 31, 2025:
- Oklahoma Pharmacies Reach Settlement In SoonerCare Fraud Case
- Starbucks Workers In Norman Stage Rally During Strike Vote
- Documentary Following Rural Oklahoma Doctor, Hospital Debuts On HBO Max
- Oklahoma City Plans New Year's Eve Celebration In Scissortail Park
_________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU AM NewsBrief.