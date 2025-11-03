PM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 3, 2025:
- Legal Brief Filed In State Tax Case Involving Muscogee Nation Citizen
- Former Norman Teacher Files Another Lawsuit Over Revocation Of Teaching License
- Oklahoma Human Services Begins Structured Furloughs Impacting 2,300 Employees
- New Airlines, Nonstop Flights Coming To Tulsa's Airport
