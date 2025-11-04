PM NewsBrief: Nov. 4, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 4, 2025:
- Oklahoma, Federal Authorities Conduct Highway Immigration Operation Near Arkansas Border
- Developers Consider Building "Hyperscale" Data Center In Coweta
- Tulsa Mayor Proposes Increase In City Sales Tax Rate
- Newspaper At Oklahoma's Largest Women's Prison Receives National Recognition
