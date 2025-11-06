PM NewsBrief: Nov. 6, 2025

Oklahoma Corpration Commission Delays Vote On Contested OG&E Rate Hike



Challenge Filed Against Federal Judge's Ruling On Tuition Policy For Students Without Legal Immigration Status



Oklahoma Food Banks Make Plans For Weekly $1 Million Influx Of State Funding



Tulsa Crews Wrap Up Latest Graves Investigation Work

