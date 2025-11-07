PM NewsBrief: Nov. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 7, 2025:
- Tulsa, Oklahoma City Eye Utility Grace Period For Those Impacted By Federal Shutdown
- Oklahoma Mental Health Agency Won't Be Sanctioned For "Halting Progress" With Consent Decree
- FCC Votes To Roll Back Limits On Prison Phone Call Rates
- New State Task Force To Address Missing Murdered Indigenous Persons Crisis
_________________
