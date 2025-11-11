PM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 11, 2025:
- Oklahoma Releases Partial SNAP Benefits
- Department of Veterans Affairs Accepts Ownership Of New VA Medical Center In Tulsa
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board Members Vote Against Emergency Abortion Rule
- Kiowa Code Talkers Inducted Into Oklahoma Military Hall Of Fame
