PM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2025
This is the KGOU PM NewsBrief for November 13, 2025:
- Governor Grants Clemency For Tremane Wood Moments Before Scheduled Execution
- Hazardous Ammonia Gas Leak In Weatherford Causes Injuries, Evacuations
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Pauses Requiring Providers To Disclose Abortion-Related Activities
- Oklahoma Legislative Compensation Board Approves $500,000 In Raises for Elected Officials
_________________
